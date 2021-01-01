Flamingo party crew 82 years old flabulous Premium T-Shirt

Are you planning birthday party celebration for someone who is turning 82? This design featuring text Flocking Fabulous 40 party crew and sassy flamingo with a crown is perfect to celebrate in style. Let everyone know that you are part of the party Ideal for family members, event organizers, lovely grandma and plan the party of a lifetime with this matching design. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.