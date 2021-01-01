From 82 year old flamingo birthday

Flamingo party crew 82 years old flabulous Premium T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Are you planning birthday party celebration for someone who is turning 82? This design featuring text Flocking Fabulous 40 party crew and sassy flamingo with a crown is perfect to celebrate in style. Let everyone know that you are part of the party Ideal for family members, event organizers, lovely grandma and plan the party of a lifetime with this matching design. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com