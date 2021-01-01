Kendra Dandy Flamingo Printed Tee By Kendra Dandy in Assorted Size L

Featuring a flock of playful flamingos, this printed tee designed by Kendra Dandy in collaboration with Anthropologie promises to spark conversations with all you chance to meet. About Kendra Dandy Philadelphia-based surface designer Kendra Dandy is known for bold, whimsical works of art that grace everything from apparel and accessories, to kitchen linens and home decor. Under her brand Bouffants and Broken Hearts, each eye-catching pattern Dandy creates is inspired by a love for exotic flora and fauna, offering a vibe that's authentically her own.