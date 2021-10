Pink flamingos float across an ocean-blue sport shirt made with lots of stretch and a look that you have to promise to leave untucked. It repels water and dries quickly to make it an easy go-to in any weather. 28 1/2" length; 42" chest (size Medium) Front button closure Button-down collar Short sleeves Chest patch pocket Water-repellent 90% polyester, 10% spandex Machine wash, dry flat Imported Men's Clothing