Flared Pedal Pusher Pants - Black - XL - Also in: XXS, L, M

Basic bottoms with a twist-and lots of figure-flattering features. The Flared Pedal Pusher Pants by NYDJ have a comfortable pull-on waistband for ease of wear, and they\'re created with advanced compression ponte designed to sculpt and support every curve. Lift Tuck® Technology uses a proprietary panel with a patented criss-cross design to lift in back while smoothing in front, improving the fit even more. A flared, cropped leg makes these short trousers playful and fun, and to keep the styling polished enough to go from weekend outings to days at work, we\'ve also added front seaming and back welt details. These pants are part of Sculpt-Her™, NYDJ\'s most novel collection of compression-contouring silhouettes with an unparalleled, cutting-edge fit. Please reference the size guide for appropriate sizing.