【 + Flash Deal】3/4 x 2 m Inflatable Gym Yoga Mat Air Tumbling Track Gymnastics Cheerleading+Pump 220V - 4*2M 220V

Made of Strong Long Lasting PVC material, excellent air tightness, wear-resisting and with long service life. With the electric pump, Inflating and deflating is done in within 4 minutes. Jumps can be repeated more often with less chance of overuse injuries than on traditional training equipment. The Air Tumbling Track is relatively light and small enough to fit on the back seat of your car. Suitable for use to do gymnastics, yoga, taekwondo, etc. Perfect for gymnast, cheerleaders, martialartist, and tumblers.