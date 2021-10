What it is: A wax mist that adds style, separation and sheen to short cuts and long hair, too. What it does: It creates weightless, airy, buildable texture with control and lasting hold and hydrates and conditions while taming, too. The humidity-resistant, non-greasy formula adds a light sheen and applies easily and precisely. How to use: Shake and spray onto dry hair. Use your hands to style until your look takes shape. 4.2 oz. Paraben-free;