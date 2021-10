An ingenious waterproof flashlight secures a secret stash of pub-in-the-wild gear-everything you need for a bit of imbibing in the great outdoors. The 200-lumen, four-mode LED flashlight includes all the must-haves of a bartender's survival kit. Flashlight contains:- Compass (oil filled)- Glass-infused 9-oz. flask- Two collapsible 1.5-oz. stainless steel shot glasses- Bottle opener. 9 1/2" x 2" Batteries included Aluminum Made in Canada