Illamasqua Flat Concealer Brush

Cover up imperfections with ease, using Illamasqua’s Flat Concealer Brush. Small, flat and densely packed with a rounded head, the makeup brush is perfectly shaped and sized to expertly manoeuvre around tighter areas of the face’s contours for targeted and precise application. Perfect for applying cream or liquid concealers, the brush allows you to press product into the skin for full-coverage finish. Featuring cruelty-free bristles that are soft and gentle on your skin, this sleek brush is a vital tool in your brush collection, thanks to its versatility. Synthetic bristles. Cruelty-free. Vegan.