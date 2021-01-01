Cortex International Flat Iron Professional Black Series Gemstone Infused Tourmaline Ceramic Plates 1.25 Inch ( MAJESTIC

TOURMALINE TECHNOLOGY-100% solid ceramic (not titanium) plates with black tourmaline gemstone that uses powerful ionic and far-infrared technology leaving you with straighter, shinier, and silkier strandsSALON QUALITY WITH BEST ERGONOMIC DESIGN-Gives you smooth strands in a single pass while straightening with a stylish exterior that is easy to hold, available in the trendiest designs and colorsSTRAIGHT HAIR WITHOUT THE DAMAGE-100% safe for use on curly, thick, fine, chemically treated, and any other type of hairINCREASED CONTROL-The variable temperature settings provide you with consistent, accurate, and rapid heatLIMITED LIFETIME WARRANTY-We will replace any part of the product, or the product itself, for any manufacturer defects over the lifetime of the product