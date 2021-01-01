Camp Chef Flat Top Grill, stainless steel

Cook for a crowd on the Camp Chef® Flat Top Grill! A large cooking area makes it easy to cook efficiently. The interchangeable flat top griddle is perfect for pancakes, bacon and eggs for breakfast, and burgers, chicken and veggies for dinner. Four individual burners make it a snap to cook multiple dishes at once. Built-in matchless ignition lets you control the heat and flame, while folding shelves and roller wheels make transport easy. DESIGN Flat-top grill Includes large interchangeable flat-top griddle Includes two large, folding side shelves Includes grease tray and catch bucket Micro-adjustable griddle levelers Leg levelers let you create a stable cooking area anywhere Roller wheels allow easy transport Propane tank holder (propane not included) TECHNOLOGY True Seasoned finish for a nonstick, ready-to-cook surface Easy matchless ignition system Grease management system collects drippings for easy cleanup SPECS 604 square inches of griddle cooking surface 501 square inches of grill cooking area Four 12,000 BTU stainless steel burners Dimensions: 62.5" x 37" x 22” Additional Details Model: FTG600