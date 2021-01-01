eos flavorlab Stick Lip Balm - Beach Coconut and Eucalyptus , Moisuturzing Shea Butter for Chapped Lips , 0.14 oz , 2 count

LIP BALM- Beach Coconut & Eucalyptus. eos flavor lip balms with natural Shea Butter are incredibly moisturizing and available in crazy delicious flavors!SUPER MOISTURIZING: Long lasting moisture on your lips thanks to our use of all natural, wild grown and sustainably sourced Shea Butter. Plus, a delicious flavor on your lips that will make you want to swipe again and again!SMOOTH ON: Swipe on this conditioning, moisturizing lip balm with all-natural Shea Butter that will leave your lips feeling buttery smooth, hydrated and with a delicious taste all day long.TOO-GOOD-TO-BE-TRUE FLAVORS WITH ALL-NATURAL SHEA BUTTER: eos lip balms with all-natural Shea come in flavor combinations you can only dream of! eos tip: Even though your lips will smell like a delicious treat and feel super moisturized, try not to lick or eat them off!ALL-NATURAL SHEA BUTTER: eos lip balms have wild grown, sustainably sourced 100% natural shea butter to make your lips feel moisturized, protected and soft. We are paraben, phthalate and gluten free. PETA certified. No products tested on animals.