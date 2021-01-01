What is it? A lightweight flawless brightening concealer infused with key ingredients to conceal uneven skin tones and under eye shadows. Why We Love: Keep eye area looking freshBuiladable formula Perfect for travelSkin-loving ingredients such as Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin CConceals uneven skin tonesCreates a flawless complexionKey Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid - helps provide hydration by locking in moisture and reducing water loss resulting in a plumped up, bouncy complexion. Vitamin C - Antioxidant that helps brighten and rejuvenate the skin. Luminosity is a click away! Create a brightened, flawless complexion with a flick of a pen. Use this buildable, brightening concealer to highlight all over your face. This luxurious but lightweight formula brightens and highlights your key features. Infused with hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, this formula works to conceal uneven skin tones. All e.l.f. products are free from phthalates, parabens, nonylphenol ethoxylates, triclosan, triclocarban, and hydroquinone. All skincare is also free from sulfates. All e.l.f. products are cruelty free and vegan. e.l.f. Cosmetics Flawless Brightening Concealer In Tan 45 N.e.f. Cosmetics Flawless Brightening Concealer In Tan 45 N. All e.l.f. products are Vegan and Cruelty Free