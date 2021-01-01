What is it: A lightweight liquid foundation that naturally blends into skin (and hydrates while you're at it). Why we love: Buildable, blendable colorSemi-matte finishImproves uneven skin tone and texture Key Ingredients: Glycerin - Hydrates the skin Meet your match with this skin-perfecting foundation, now available in 40 shades! This highly blendable formula goes on smooth as silk, providing medium-to-full coverage and weightless all-day wear. Added perks: it's oil-free and supercharged with glycerin to hydrate and soften your skin. Great for: All skin typesAll e.l.f. products are free from phthalates, parabens, nonylphenol ethoxylates, triclosan, triclocarban, and hydroquinone. All skincare is also free from sulfates. All e.l.f. products are Vegan and Cruelty Free. Shade Match Guarantee - Love yo' e.l.f! We want you to be 100% happy with the shade you chose. If you are not, we will refund your purchase within 30 days. Please find our refund policy here. e.l.f. Cosmetics Flawless Finish Foundation In Chocolate. e.l.f. Cosmetics Flawless Finish Foundation In Chocolate