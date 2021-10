This concealer is a medium to full coverage and weightless concealer that perfects, hydrates and blurs with up to twelve hours of crease resistant wear. Design house: Laura Mercier. Series: Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Concealer. Gender: Ladies. Category: Cosmetics. SubType: Concealer. Beauty group: Face. Size: 0.23 oz. Color: 3C. Barcode: 736150161956. Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Concealer - 3C by Laura Mercier for Women - 0.23 oz Concealer.