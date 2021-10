60% Cotton, 40% Polyester Pakistan Machine Wash Comfort:This cozy fleece hoodie warms without adding weight and adds an extra layer of style to your boy's look Features:This cozy fleece hoodie features full zip closure with hoodie, convenient kangaroo pockets, ribbed cuffs and hemline to block out cold and chill Great Gift: Transitional fleece hoodie offers iconic style season after season with its unique design and signature logo on chest