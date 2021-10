Fleece Pullover Hoodie is a versatile transitional piece, designed to be worn in the months when temperatures begin to fall. The non-waterproof design combines the silhouettes of both an anorak and hoodie, arriving in an easy-to-wear casual fit. Fleece Pullover Hoodie is given a sporty aesthetic with a contrast back cut from Rains' signature waterproof PU fabric. The design is finished with concealed side pockets, an adjustable elasticated hem and detachable Velcro patch with reflective details.