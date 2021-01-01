Fleece Vest - XS/S - Also in: M/L, S/M, L/XL, XXS/XS

Fleece Vest is a versatile transitional piece, designed to be worn under outerwear or as a top layer when temperatures begin to fall. The non-waterproof vest is cut for a boxy silhouette, making it easy to wear as part of a layered look. Fleece Vest is given a sporty aesthetic with elements in contrast fabric. Those accents arrive as a vertical quilted panel, with zipped pocket, and stand-up collar in Rain's signature waterproof PU fabric. The design is finished with concealed side pockets, an adjustable elasticated hem and detachable Velcro patch with reflective details.