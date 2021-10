Carlos By Carlos Santana Fleetwood Leather Lace Up Sneakers. The Fleetwood Mid-Top from Carlos by Carlos Santana is a sleek and modern take on the classic sneakers and comes in a variety of color combinations. Characterized by its ultra-smooth calfskin leather upper and thick stripe pattern, these are the sneakers to choose on your days off and it’s time to play. Offering supreme comfort with its cushioned footbed and rubber outsole, it keeps you on your game all weekend long.