Classically elegant, with a relaxed care - free vibe the Fleur Ditsy Mini Skirt is a perfect addition to your Autumn wardrobe. Crafted from a soft rayon, that sits comfortably at your waist with a drawstring and elasticated waistband, this little beauty will draw you in with layer upon layer of fascinating detail. Pair this mini skirt back with our Abigail Knit in Cream for your next afternoon soiree. Exclusive print to Kivari, designed in-house. True to sizeElasticated waistband100% silky rayon voileModel wears size XS