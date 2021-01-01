MAJORELLE Fleur Mini Dress in Black. - size S (also in XS) MAJORELLE Fleur Mini Dress in Black. - size S (also in XS) Self: 60% rayon 35% nylon 5% elastaneLining: 93% poly 7% elastane. Made in China. Hand wash. Fully lined. Hidden zipper closure at back. Paneled stretch ponte fabric. Structured sweetheart neckline with puff shoulder. MALR-WD995. ACD1190 F21. Named after the Jardin du Majorelle located in Marrakech, Majorelle borrows its namesake label from a garden that was a 40-year old labor of love by artist Jacque Majorelle. Former head designer and creative director of Style Stalker and The Jetset Diaries, Rachel Zeilic offers up a romantic escape driven by a sense of wanderlust and effortless appeal. Based in Los Angeles, the label is wistful and romantic, while still remaining sexy and modern perfectly blending elegant dressing for the luxe-bohemian dreamer who loves to travel the world.