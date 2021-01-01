A floral fruity fragrance for contemporary women. Fresh, sweet, watery, feminine & uplifting. Recommended for spring or summer wear. Launch year: 2013. Top notes: Bergamot, Pink pepper. Heart notes: Wisteria, Water lily, Jasmine. Base notes: Sandalwood, Raspberry, White musk. Design house: Jean-Charles Brosseau. Scent name: Fleurs D'Ombre Nymphea. Gender: Ladies. Category: Perfume. SubType: EDP Spray. Size: 3.4 oz. Barcode: 3760064742571. Jean-Charles Brosseau - Fleurs D'Ombre Nymphea Eau De Parfum Spray 100ml/3.4oz. This item is only valid for shipment in the Contiguous United States.