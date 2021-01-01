Nike Flex Stride Wild Run Men's 2-In-1 Running Shorts

SMOOTH STRETCH WITH SUN-BLEACHED INSPIRATION. The outdoors beckon. The Nike Flex Stride Wild Run Shorts answer that call with a 2-in-1 design inspired by the sun-drenched surfaces of summer. Light and stretchy fabric keeps you running, while an internal liner helps provide support. This product is made with at least 50% recycled polyester fibers. Own the Wild The Wild Run collection is all about the outdoors. It takes inspiration from our surroundings and the feeling you get when running in nature. Each piece is tuned for warm weather with lightweight and breathable materials. Ultralight Stretch Ultralightweight woven materials deliver a smooth feel. Nike Flex fabric stretches with your body, helping you get the most out of your performanceâwithout ever getting in the way. An allover "waves" print is inspired by sun-bleached surfaces. Support With Storage An internal liner deliver soft support for your run. It has a built-in pocket for a key or card. Find Your Fit An elastic waistband with a drawcord lets you adjust the fit. "Wild Run" is printed around the waistband. More Benefits Dri-FIT technology helps you stay dry and comfortable. Product Details Reflective elements Body: 100% nylon. Tight/gusset lining: 92% polyester/8% spandex. Machine wash Imported Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment Style: DA1150; Color: Ghost/Dark Cayenne; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult