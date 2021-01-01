OBO Flicka Goalkeeper Field Hockey Training Stick, Green

Train your goalie for a shut-out season with the OBO® Flicka Field Hockey Training Stick. This training stick allows a coach, player or parent to flick the ball easily at the goalkeeper. Varied speeds can be used to help develop beginners’ skills or help more advanced keepers take it up a notch through repetition training. FEATURES: Allows a coach, player or parent to flick the ball easily at the goalkeeper Speed is controlled by the user Can be used by beginners who are just learning to use their hands to save aerials More advanced keepers can use it for repetition training by simulating top level drag flicks and top corner shots Model: 9004W