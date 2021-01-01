Features of The North Face Flight 12 Training Pack Water bottles retract quickly with a simple leash system Breathable, cooling fabric Layered pocketing with secure-zip pocket for streamlined organization Large back pocket Fits jackets and other large Items and closes easily without having to take off the pack Pocket above back hem Fits trekking poles to secure them while you're running Secure-zip cell phone pocket 360-degree reflectivity enhances visibility Minimal, easy-to-use, adjustable harness Minimalist whistle included for security and to meet race regulations Proprietary water bottles included Hydration-bladder compatible Fabric Details Body: Woven Cordura Nylon ripstop with non-PFC durable water-repellent (non-PFC DWR) finish Pockets: Nylon, Elastane with FlashDry