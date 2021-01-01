The Camp USA Flint Harness is a Climbing harness for rock and mountaineering. The Flint has 6mm EVA foam padding in the waistbelt and leg loops for comfort while hanging in the harness for a full day. The harness comes in three different size ranges, with auto-locking buckles at the waist and legs for fine-tuned adjustment within your range. The drop seat has plastic buckles for facilitating getting in of the harness as you gear up or out of the harness so you can jet into town for a much needed cheeseburger. The four gear loops secure your rack and the haul loop hangs onto an extra rope if needed, so rack up and head on out. Final SALE: For safety reasons, we cannot accept returns on load-bearing Climbing equipment. Sorry for being so mean. Features of the Camp USA Flint Harness Graphics to coordinate with the popular Armour helmet Auto-locking buckles on the waist and legs Comfortable 6 mm EVA foam padding Patented No-Twist belay loop Drop seat with plastic buckles 4 webbing reinforced gear loops and haul loop