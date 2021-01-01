FLIP 5 Portable Speaker IPX7 Waterproof OnTheGo Bundle with gSport Deluxe Hardshell Case Gray

Exclusive Bundle includes (1) FLIP 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker and (1) gSport Deluxe Hardshell Travel Case A fullfeatured IPX7 waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker with surprisingly powerful sound This compact speaker is powered by a 4800mAh rechargeable Liion battery that offers 12 hours of continuous, highquality audio playtime This kit offers up the FLIP 5 with a gSport Deluxe Hard Case with a rigid structured surface covered in tough nylon The gSport Deluxe Cases soft interior protects the speaker with an elastic band that secures the speaker firmly in place