This Package Includes (2) Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker All-Purpose; All-Weather Companion Take your tunes on the go with the powerful JBL Flip 5. JBL s lightweight Bluetooth speaker goes anywhere. Bad weather? Not to worry. With its waterproof design you can rock out to the signature sound rain or shine. Move more. Pair two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers together for stereo sound or link multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers to create a bigger party. Enjoy more than 12 hours of playtime for your favorite music. Stand it vertical or horizontal and be bold with your choice of 11 vibrant colors. Features: Sound better than ever Bring the party anywhere Make a splash with IPX7 waterproof design Crank up the funk with PartyBoost A rainbow of colors Tough as it sounds Sounds Better than Ever Feel your music JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers - Pair (Camouflage)