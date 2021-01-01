Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Bundle with 2Port USB Wall Charger Black

This bundle includes (1) Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker and (1) 2-Port USB Wall Charger. Dont sweat the small stuff like charging your battery. Flip 5 gives you more than 12 hours of playtime. Keep the music going longer and louder with s signature sound. Bring your speakers anywhere. Pool party? Perfect. Sudden cloudburst? Covered. Bash on the beach? Flip 5 is IPX7 waterproof up to three-feet deep for fearless outdoor entertainment. BoostPartyBoost allows you to pair two PartyBoost-compatible speakers together for stereo sound or link multiple PartyBoost-compatible speakers to pump up your party. 2-port USB wall charger: Dual Port 24W USB Travel Wall Charger. - PowerIQ and Foldable Plug keep charger compact. - Charges two iPads simultaneous at full speed.