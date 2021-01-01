Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Bundle with divvi Protective Hardshell Case Green

This bundle includes (1) Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker and (1) divvi! Protective Hardshell Case. PartyBoost allows you to pair two PartyBoostcompatible speakers together for stereo sound or link multiple PartyBoostcompatible speakers to pump up your party. The Flip 5 sounds better than ever with tuned signature sound. Bring the party anywhere - make a splash with IPX7 waterproof design. Battery type: Lithiumion Polymer 17.28Wh (Equivalent to 3.6V 4800mAh) - Battery charge time: 2.5 hours (5V/3A) divvi! Hardshell Case: EVA Foam Body protects the FLIP 4 and 5 portable Speakers - Soft velvet lining with nylon strap cradle - Storage compartment keeps accessories neatly organized - Blue Zipper with two pulls fasten case quickly