Melissa Shoes Flip Flop Slim II AD

The Melissa Flip Flop Slim II AD are set on a blocked heel that offers just the right amount of lift while being comfortable enough for all-day wear. Open three-point construction. Cushioned marshmallow footbed for added comfort. Rubber outsole for long-lasting wear. Upper, lining, insole, and outsole made of synthetic material. Made in Brazil. Measurements: Weight: 8 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.