Flip Flops And Camping Kinda Girl Fun Flip Flop Tote Bag

Great for girls who love their flip flops and camping! Summer wouldn't be complete without a summer vacation to the lake for some camping. And where there's a lake, there's a beach! Flip Flops And Camping Kinda Girl features the sun, hills, evergreens, tents, and of course flip flops! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.