Olivia Rubin Flo Sweatshirt in Green,Pink. - size M (also in L, S, XS) 100% cotton. Made in China. Machine wash. Front zipper closure. Attached drawstring hood with bead accents. French terry lining. Due to the unique wash, colors and patterns may vary slightly. Item not sold as a set. OLRB-WK17. OR0701.