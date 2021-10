True to size - Lightweight, yet substantial for all workouts and activities - High rise - Ankle length - Sweat-wicking and quick-drying - Sheer-proof - Buttery soft hand feel - Brushed matte finish - Small hidden back pocket for keys or cards - UPF 50+ - Recyclable with ReGirlfriend Measurements for a size Small - Inseam: 23 3/4" - Rise: 11" - Waist: 26 1/2" - 28" - Hip: 36" - 38 1/2"