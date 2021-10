Buoyant, hydrophobic materials mean this easy slip-on boat shoe floats on water, so you won't have to worry about it sinking if it goes overboard. Strategically placed drainage gills on the waterline and breathable portholes topside, along with an OrthoLite(R) footbed, ensure all-day comfort, while molded Wave-Siping at the sole enhances traction. OrthoLite cushioned footbed Synthetic upper, lining and sole Imported Women's Shoes