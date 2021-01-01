6mm Floating Pearl Yellow Gold Single Huggie Hoop Earring, Memo

A delicate clicker hoop in an offbeat wavy finish with floating pearl. An eye-catching and versatile piece perfect for the conch, helix and lobe piercings. Handcrafted in 14-karat yellow gold. Detailed in pearl. Hoop measurements: outside diameter: 8mm, inside diameter: 6mm. A hinge mechanism, clicker closure. To open: Grasp the top clasp while holding the clicker ring. Gently click open. To close (wear and secure): Place the clasp through the desired piercing in the ear. Next, align the clasp with the gap of the clicker ring. The earring will be fastened once a * click * is heard.