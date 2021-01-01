The Wolverine Floorhand Steel Toe Puncture Resistant 6 Boot has the tough protection, interior support, and reliable outsole grip to keep you safe and steady both on and off the worksite. Style numbers: W191006 (Black) and W191007 (Summer Brown). Waterproof work boot with a steel safety toe that meets ASTM F2413-18 M I/75 C75 EH (Electrical Hazard) safety standards. Waterproof full grain leather upper. Padded tongue and collar for added comfort. Traditional lace-up system with sturdy metal eyelets and speed hooks for a secure fit. Moisture-wicking mesh lining helps keep your foot comfortably dry. Removable full cushion footbed for long-lasting underfoot comfort and support. Cement construction provides both durability and flexibility to the boot. Puncture-resistant steel plate midsole prevents nails and other sharp objects from breaking through into the footbed area. Nylon shank for added stability. Durable rubber outsole has a pronounced lug pattern for excellent traction and is oil and slip resistant that meets ASTM F1677-2005 MARK II standards. Rated Dry 1.0+/Wet .60/ Oil .46/Oil Wet .42. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 in Weight: 2 lbs 5 oz Shaft: 6 in Platform Height: 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 11.5, width 3E - Extra Wide. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.