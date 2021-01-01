Teri Jon by Rickie Freeman Floral Asymmetric Neckline Dress

Refreshing painterly floral print adorns sheath dress with on-trend asymmetric neckline. Asymmetric neckline Elbow-length sleeves Concealed back zip Polyester Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Sheath silhouette About 45" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Inspired by her father, a meticulous and highly skilled tailor, designer Rickie Freeman moved to New York at 17 to attend the Fashion Institute of Technology, eventually launching her line Teri Jon by Rickie Freeman in the 1980s. Since then, Freeman has designed stunning special-occasion dresses for all women. She personally tries on every creation, ensuring every detail is perfect. Dress Collections - Teri John > Teri Jon By Rickie Freeman > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Teri Jon by Rickie Freeman. Color: Violet Multi. Size: 10.