Oscar de la Renta Floral Cold-Shoulder Silk Blouse

An array of florals - Oscar's signature motif - is printed on a polka dot background, adding a playful touch to this striking blouse. It is crafted of silk and cut in a voluminous draped silhouette with cutouts at the shoulders and neckline to reveal a hint of skin. Scoopneck with drawstring detail Long puff sleeves with shoulder cutouts Silk Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 25" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 2 ABOUT THE BRAND After working for some of fashion's greatest designers, Oscar de la Renta started his own line in 1965. He was an instant hit, thanks to his penchant for romantic silhouettes in vibrant colors and prints. His iconic legacy lives on through Creative Directors Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim's stunning vision for the brand's ready-to-wear and accessories.