DOLCE & GABBANA Floral Georgette Silk Tiered Gown

Sunny florals bloom against this flutter-sleeve silk gown while its banded waist and tiered skirt work to create a flattering, elongated silhouette. Roundneck Short flutter sleeves Concealed back zip Banded waist Tiered skirt Silk Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 60" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Mediterranean-inspired prints and luxe silhouettes are mainstays of the Italian label, launched in 1985 by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. The eye-catching line includes a lineup of sleek clothing and maximalist shoes and handbags.