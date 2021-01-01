LAUREN Ralph Lauren Floral Jersey Sleeveless Dress. Defined by the season's romantic floral print, this sleeveless maxidress is cut from airy georgette and designed with panels at the skirt, which amplify its ease of movement. A-line silhouette. Intended to hit at the ankle. V-neck. Concealed center back zipper with a hook-and-eye closure. Sleeveless silhouette. Bodice seam. Front and back skirt panels. Fully lined. 95% polyester, 5% elastane; Lining: 95% polyester, 5% elastane. Hand wash. Imported. Measurements: Length: 56 in Product measurements were taken using size 2. Please note that measurements may vary by size.