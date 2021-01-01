Bell Sleeve Sheer Floral Lace Open Front Long Kimono with Crochet Details. Model is 5'8" and is wearing a small. Our bell sleeve sheer cardigan is the ideal accessory for spring and summer. Available in black or beige, the flowing high-low style is perfect to wear over a strappy summer dress or a tank top and jeans, but can also make a great impression at work or on a dinner date to add a little bit of modesty or an extra layer. The bohemian styling is right on trend with cute bell sleeves and lace texturing on the bodice plus adorable fringe details. The plunging long length is flattering on all figure types and make this a great choice to wear with leggings or skinny jeans.