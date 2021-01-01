Proenza Schouler Floral Pleated Chiffon Skirt

This flowy plisse pleated midi skirt has a bright floral print and asymmetric hem that creates a swirling silhouette. Banded waist Pull-on style Asymmetric hem Plisse pleated finish Polyester/acetate/viscose Dry clean only Imported SIZE & FIT About 38" long Model measurements: 5'10" tall, 32" bust, 24" waist, 35" hips Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez collaborated on their senior thesis at NYC's Parsons School of Design in 2002, which led to the official launch of Proenza Schouleran homage to their mothers maiden names. Their innovative, well-tailored clothing has since earned them five CFDA awards. In 2008, the brand debuted a line of handbags, with the PS1 instantly gaining a cult following. Today, they also create sleek, edgy footwear. Designer Lifestyle - Proenza Schouler > Proenza Schouler > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Proenza Schouler. Color: Red Mult. Size: 4.