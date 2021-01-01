Isaia Floral-Print Button-Up Shirt

Floral print covers this slim fit button-up shirt. Spread collar Long sleeves with button cuffs Button front Shirttail hem Cotton Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT Slim fit About 30 from shoulder to hem ABOUT THE BRAND Since its founding in 1920, Isaia has been among the storied tailoring houses based in Naples, Italy. The family business began as a fabric purveyor, and more than a century later, Isaia is renowned for its signature unstructured jackets that perfectly embody the Neapolitan ethos of easy luxury. Men Luxury Coll - Isaia > Isaia > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Isaia. Color: Navy Floral. Size: 17.5.