Give a nod to vintage styling with this empire waist midi dress from Kiss The Sky. Body-hugging fit topped with button detailing at the deep sweetheart neckline and puffy cap sleeves with ruffled cuffs. Finished with a slit at the leg and floral print. Content + Care. Polyester, rayon Machine wash Imported Size + Fit. Model is 5'10" and wearing size Small Measurements taken from size Medium Length: 44"