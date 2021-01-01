Floral Seamstress Fabric Craft Sewing Machine Hobby Sewing Tote Bag

Great design if you are sewer, seamstress or a quilter and you enjoy sewing fabrics with your sewing machine. Sewing and quilting is an amazing hobby and fun craft and you can join, fasten and repair any fabrics you want. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.