Add a pop of color to your look and showcase your personal style with this set of two adjustable silicone Apple Watch replacement bands. . Color: yellow floral, green silicone. Set of 2. Band size: 38 mm/40 mm. 6" x 4" x 1". Imported Orders cannot be shipped to Canada, Puerto Rico, APO, FPO or P.O. Boxes. Spot clean Silicone