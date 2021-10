With elegant florals and a sumptuous silk finish, this blouse delivers effortless polish and poise - especially when paired with an on-trend pinafore or utility trousers. About Antik Batik After studying French design in Paris, Gabriella Cortese opted for the road less traveled and left the fashion world for Tibet, where she discovered the art of batik. Her love of Eastern design techniques led to an exploration of bandhani and embroidery, and the creation of her collection, Antik Batik.