Dries Van Noten Floral Silk Trousers

These sumptuous silk pants are finished with a geometric floral motif, drawstring waist and on-trend wide leg making them a statement piece that exudes a luxury feel. Drawstring waist Pull-on style Wide leg Silk Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Rise, about 11.5" Inseam, about 28" Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Designer Dries Van Noten was part of the Antwerp Six, an influential group of fashion designers who graduated from the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp in the 1980s. Van Noten is known for his intellectual aesthetic, using artful textiles and lush prints to craft his ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories.