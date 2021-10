Invite artisanal charm to your closet with this wear-anywhere pair of jeans, where patchworked pockets lend a hint of fresh-picked femininity. About Carleen An LA-based collection founded by designer Kelsy Parkhouse, Carleen draws inspiration from time-tested denim, quilts, and vintage Americana. Emphasizing a balance of form and function, each Carleen piece is crafted from the finest fabrics, using repurposed and deadstock textiles whenever possible to minimize their environmental impact.