The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent recycled content. Ready, set, swim! Get out to your favorite summer spot with the wave-ready Nike Floral U-Back One-Piece! Sleeveless, scoop neck one-piece swimsuit in a stretchy fabric features a classic, comfortable fit for ease of movement. Swoosh screened at upper left chest. Deep, U-shaped back and moderate rear coverage. 83% recycled polyester, 17% elastane. Hand wash cold, hang to dry. Imported. Measurements: One Piece Length: 25 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.